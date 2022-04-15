What the papers say – April 15

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda dominates the papers for the second consecutive day.

“Inhumane and it and won’t work,” says The Daily Mirror‘s front page, quoting the scheme’s critics which includes an unnamed former Home Office official.

The Guardian similarly leads with an assessment of the proposal as “inhumane”, citing Tory peer Sayeeda Warsi who called it “ineffective and costly” and said it shames Britain’s “proud history as advocates of human rights “.

Guardian front page, Friday 15 April 2022: Rwanda asylum seekers plan branded 'inhumane’ pic.twitter.com/F1Eunx7Iyj — Guardian news (@guardiannews) April 14, 2022

The Independent reports that “just months” before the Prime Minister agreed to “deport thousands of asylum seekers” to Rwanda, Britain condemned the east African country for “failing to investigate human rights violations”.

Friday’s Independent: UK’s warning to Rwanda on human rights before signing asylum deal #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/PFbe7NDneG — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 14, 2022

The i says Home Secretary Priti Patel is bracing for a “legal battle” over the Government’s “cruel” Rwanda plan.

Friday’s i: Patel faces legal battle over ‘cruel’ Rwanda plan #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kZuwppGUvj — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 14, 2022

“No migrant boat will go undetected”, declares the Daily Express, quoting Mr Johnson’s speech on Thursday in which he announced the Navy has been tasked with tackling the “Channel migrant crisis”.

The Daily Mail praises the “Rwanda plan” and labels those criticising the scheme “Left-wing lawyers and naysayers”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports on the British man who has been caught by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine. The paper says Aiden Aslin was “paraded on Russian television” after being “severely beaten”.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Russians parade captured Briton'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/9gUgHJYzkh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 14, 2022

The Sun splashes with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise visit to the Queen and speculates it signals the couple offering an “olive branch” to the royal family after “snubbing the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial”.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit the Queen and Prince Charles in 'olive branch' meeting after snubbing the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial https://t.co/qm4B7AU1FY pic.twitter.com/QRwI41yo6I — The Sun (@TheSun) April 14, 2022

And the Daily Star hits out at the Home Secretary for forgiving the PM and Chancellor over their lockdown law-breaking, noting that Ms Patel “previously demanded neighbours dob on one another for flouting Covid laws”.

Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: I may be a wrong'un but it's OK because I've said sozhttps://t.co/HCEHVmruoh pic.twitter.com/B40pcb3LHk — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 14, 2022