Easter travel disruption ‘ruined’ newly-married couple’s honeymoon plans

A newly-married couple have said Easter weekend travel disruption has ruined their honeymoon plans after they missed their ferry amid long queues in Dover.

Ashley Griffiths-Beamon, 33, and his husband Damian Griffiths-Beamon, 36, got married on Thursday and were due to travel to Belgium to celebrate their honeymoon.

Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told the PA news agency: “I’m upset and frustrated.

“We had lovely plans for today which have now been ruined.

Ashley and Damian Griffiths-Beamon at their wedding on Thursday (Ashley Griffiths-Beamon/PA)

“The delays will impact our plans today for our day in Bruges, which is a shame as we have both been looking forward to visiting the city.”

DFDS initially advised customers on Friday morning to arrive at least 90 minutes before their departure time, adding it is “expecting a busy day through the Port of Dover”.

It later updated this guidance, encouraging passengers to allow at least two hours.

“Considering we have now been here waiting for almost 180 minutes, their advice I would say is misleading,” Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told PA.

The pair arrived in Dover shortly after 6am for their 8.30am ferry.

After missing it, they were rebooked on to a 9.55am ferry and departed shortly afterwards.

The pair missed their first ferry due to the queues (Ashley Griffiths-Beamon/PA)

Millions of drivers are expected on the roads on Good Friday in what is predicted to be the busiest travel day of the Easter weekend.

More delays are predicted following travel chaos on Thursday, with passengers at airports, ferry terminals, and railway stations left waiting for hours in long queues.

Amanda Burton, 33, from Peterborough, told PA she arrived in Dover at 4am on Friday morning, but missed her 8am ferry.

She said the disruption was “ridiculous”, adding that there were “only four people on border control”.

She added: “We are off to Bruges for the weekend.

“We feel frustrated and tired.

“I have no idea why only four members of staff are checking in thousands and thousands of cars.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Those travelling in and out of the UK over the busy Easter period may face longer wait times than usual due a high number of passengers and as we ensure all passengers are compliant with the security and immigration measures put in place to keep us safe.

“Border Force’s number one priority is to maintain a secure border, and we will not compromise on this. We are mobilising additional staff to help minimise queuing times for passengers and will continue to deploy our staff flexibly to manage this demand.”