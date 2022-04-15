Brain tumour treatment using DNA sequencing gives ‘hope’ for patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brain tumour treatment using DNA sequencing gives ‘hope’ for patients

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 11:45 am
The treatment uses DNA sequencing to personalise care (PA)
The treatment uses DNA sequencing to personalise care (PA)

Brain tumour patients are beginning to benefit from new personalised treatment using DNA sequencing, the NHS has said.

Patients with glioblastoma, the most aggressive and fatal form of brain tumour, are being offered a more detailed diagnosis and tailored treatment plan based on genetic sequencing results turned around in 10 days.

Patients at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge have been the first in the UK to experience the treatment.

Professor Richard Mair, a consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital who is leading the programme, described the treatment as a “paradigm shift”.

Speaking on BBC News, he said: “I think really what this gives us is hope for the patient.

“Really what we’re doing is a paradigm shift in how we both diagnose and potentially treat these patients.”

He added brain tumour treatment had been underfunded until Cancer Research UK designated it a cancer of unmet need, and Minderoo, the NHS’s partners in the precision tumour programme, helped increase funding.

Prof Mair said: “I think there is a groundswell change and we are seeing brain cancer is being taken more seriously as an entity.

“I think that that nihilism that we saw, perhaps five to 10 years ago, is not there anymore.

“We realised that with the advent of genetic sequencing, with the advent of targeted therapies, there is the possibility to really improve not only the prognosis, but the cure rate for these types of cancer.”

The treatment involves looking at DNA sequencing – the genetic code of the cancer cells – and RNA sequencing to examine how the cancer cells behave.

This gives surgeons a clearer idea of which subtype the cancer is, and how best to treat it.

The Minderoo Precision Brain Tumour Programme is leading the work, along with Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission, NHS East Genomics Laboratory Hub, Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre at the University of Cambridge, and Illumina.

