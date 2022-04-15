Kittens rescued after being born in the gutter of a home in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kittens rescued after being born in the gutter of a home in Birmingham

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 6:21 pm
The cat and her kittens were rescued from a gutter in Birmingham (RSPCA/PA)
The cat and her kittens were rescued from a gutter in Birmingham (RSPCA/PA)

A cat and her five kittens have been rescued from the gutter of a conservatory in Birmingham after the cat gave birth there.

The RSPCA said it was called to the scene on Tuesday after residents heard a noise and realised that a stray cat was giving birth on the conservatory.

Adam Bailey, an inspector at the charity, arrived alongside a fire crew and was able to reach the three-year-old tabby and white cat and her kittens on the roof.

The kittens have been named Rain, Thunder, Misty, Foggy and Hail (RSPCA/PA)

“The mum cat had decided to give birth to her five kittens in the conservatory guttering of the property and with heavy rain due to set in we knew we had to get to them fast”, Mr Bailey said.

He added: “Alongside fire and rescue, I managed to get up onto the roof of the conservatory and slowly but surely contain the mother using a reach and rescue pole and then pick up each kitten and bring them to safety.”

Storm, a three-year-old tabby and white cat, and her five kittens, are now being cared for by the RSPCA (RSPCA/PA)

The cat, named Storm, and her kittens, who have now been named Rain, Thunder, Misty, Foggy and Hail, were taken to an animal centre to be looked after.

The RSPCA said Storm was microchipped, but it has not been able to reach the owner.

“If no owner comes forward for them they will be rehomed when ready”, the RSPCA added.

