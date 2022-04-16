UK set for warm weather ahead of Easter Sunday following hottest day of year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK set for warm weather ahead of Easter Sunday following hottest day of year

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 2:47 am
The UK is set for warm weather ahead of Easter Sunday after experiencing the hottest day of the year so far (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The UK is set for warm weather ahead of Easter Sunday after experiencing the hottest day of the year so far.

The mercury hit 23.4C in St James’s Park in central London on Good Friday afternoon, the Met Office said, making it hotter than California.

Saturday is expected to be slightly cooler, but temperatures are set to hit 22C in parts of southern and central England.

Many parts of the country will see clear, sunny spells despite a cloudy start to the day in some areas.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge told the PA news agency:  “It will be a fairly cloudy start to the morning before developing into a rather fine and sunny day on the most part.

“Areas in the central and southern England, such as the West Midlands, are most likely to reach the low twenties.

“It will then become gradually cooler going into Sunday, with showers in Scotland and Northern Ireland, while most other areas should remain pleasant.”

Spring weather Apr 15th 2022
Temperatures surpassed 23C on Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

More widely, some regions will reach the low twenties while parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland will reach the mid-to-high teens.

Some parts, mostly central and western areas, could see some cloud earlier in the day with mist and fog patches inland at first.

Forecasters say Easter Sunday will be cooler, although probably drier than Saturday, with showers confined mainly to the north and west ahead of a wetter Monday.

