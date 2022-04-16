In Pictures: Sun shines on Harry and Meghan as they attend Invictus Games event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Sun shines on Harry and Meghan as they attend Invictus Games event

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 3:10 pm Updated: April 16, 2022, 7:10 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark the Hague (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return to Europe continued with another public appearance at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Harry, who founded the event for disabled military personnel before the rift with the royal family that led to him moving to the US, arrived hand-in-hand with wife Meghan for a Land Rover challenge which saw people of all ages showcase their skills behind the steering wheel.

The couple were both driven in mini vehicles by children, and also took time to chat to competitors.

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duchess of Sussex attending the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge (Aaron Chown/PA)
Meghan is driven by Mya Poirot, five (Aaron Chown/PA)
Harry with Scarlet Vroegop, four, in a toy Land Rover (Aaron Chown/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
Harry is given a tour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry and Meghan had met the Queen and the Prince of Wales before travelling on to the Netherlands for the event.

The couple have not brought their children, Archie and Lilibet, with them for their visit to Europe.

While Meghan is happy to take a back seat (Aaron Chown/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
Harry driving during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge (Aaron Chown/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
Meghan hugs a UK supporter during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark (Aaron Chown/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke of Sussex chats to competitors (Aaron Chown/PA)
Meghan laps up the sunshine (Aaron Chown/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
Meghan and Harry hold hands (Aaron Chown/PA)
Meghan and Harry share a moment at the opening ceremony (Aaron Chown/PA)

