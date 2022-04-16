Meghan says she could not love or respect ‘incredible’ Harry more as pair kiss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Meghan says she could not love or respect ‘incredible’ Harry more as pair kiss

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 8:24 pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has publicly declared her love for her “incredible” husband Harry in front of an audience of thousands.

Introducing the duke at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Meghan said she “could not love and respect him more”.

The pair kissed when Harry arrived on stage, and he appeared emotional before his speech, saying: “Thank you my love.”

Invictus Games opening ceremony – The Hague
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the opening ceremony (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meghan, dressed in a white off-the-shoulder top and dark trousers, spoke for a couple of minutes before welcoming Harry on stage in the venue which seats up to 5,000 people.

She said: “It is my distinguished honour to introduce someone that I think you’ll all be very excited to hear from.

“He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you.

Invictus Games – The Hague
The pair kissed when Harry arrived on stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same, because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service.

“He’s the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”

The couple appeared happy and close during their public appearances at the event, holding hands and placing their hands on each other’s backs.

Invictus Games – The Hague
The couple appeared close during their public appearances at the event (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Invictus Games was where the couple made their first public appearance together almost five years ago.

Meghan made her first appearance at an official engagement attended by Harry on September 24 2017 when she attended the opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada, although the pair sat about 18 seats apart.

The following day, they emerged hand in hand to make their first official public appearance together at the wheelchair tennis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal