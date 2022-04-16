Harry and Meghan to spend Easter Sunday watching sport at Invictus Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry and Meghan to spend Easter Sunday watching sport at Invictus Games

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 12:03 am
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to spend Easter Sunday watching sport on the first full day of competition at the Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan can choose from a schedule featuring athletics, archery and sitting volleyball at the Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands.

The couple commended the bravery of the Ukraine team at the opening ceremony of the games on Saturday night, with Meghan exclaiming “Slava Ukraini”, meaning Glory to Ukraine.

Invictus Games opening ceremony – The Hague
Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games opening ceremony (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry appeared emotional after he was introduced to the stage by Meghan who referred to him as her “incredible” husband.

The pair kissed before Harry delivered a heartfelt speech, telling the Ukrainian competitors: “You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more.

“And my hope is that these events, this event, creates the opportunity in how we as a global community can better show up for you.”

The Ukraine team received an extended round of applause when they arrived for the ceremony.

Invictus Games opening ceremony – The Hague
The couple watch the opening ceremony (Aaron Chown/PA)

Before introducing Harry, Meghan said: “For each team, my husband and I both recognise it’s been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally. Not least of which for the Ukraine team, who we are all standing with.”

To huge applause, she added: “Slava Ukraini!”

During his speech, Harry paid tribute to the “boundless humility, the compassion and the friendship” of the Invictus Games.

The duke founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago when they attended a reception at the games on Friday.

A camera crew has joined the couple at the games as part of filming for a Netflix documentary called Heart Of Invictus – a series from Archewell Productions following people competing at the event.

[[title]]

[[text]]

