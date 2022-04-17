Only a third of gardeners make their own compost for garden, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Only a third of gardeners make their own compost for garden, poll suggests

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 2:47 am
Compost bins (Tim Sandall/RHS/PA)
Compost bins (Tim Sandall/RHS/PA)

Only a third of gardeners make their own compost for gardening, a survey suggests.

Polling for the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) found only 33% of gardeners composted garden or food waste, even though the charity said it is “a free, easy and sustainable” alternative to shop-bought products such as peat compost.

The proportion that do have a compost bin, heap or bucket generally increases with age, the survey of more than 1,800 gardeners conducted by YouGov found.

But so too does resistance to taking up the practice, with much higher levels of the over 55s who do not compost saying nothing would make them start, than among younger age groups.

Among those who do not make their own compost, more than a third (36%) said subsidised or free compost bins from local councils would get them composting, with 17% saying training and online tutorials would help and one in 10 suggesting a clearer idea of the green benefits would inspire them.

The RHS said composting has long been considered an integral part of gardening, which recycles food and garden waste, provides an important soil improver, helps to reduce reliance on shop-bought compost which can include peat, and offers habitat and nutrition to wildlife and plants.

A fork-full of composting material
A fork-full of composting material (Tim Sandall/RHS/PA)

The findings of the poll suggest the average amount of compost made by home composting is 280 litres, enough to be added and improve the soil structure of five square metres of garden.

Professor Alistair Griffiths, director of science and collections at the RHS, said: “Composting is to gardening what butter is to bread, offering a free, easy and sustainable alternative to shop bought soil improvers.

“Composting is one of a handful of small changes gardeners can make on their plots to help accelerate the UKs transition to peat free and for people to make a positive difference to the environment and the health of their plants and planet.

“Preparing a space this Easter weekend for your compost store is a potentially less glamorous but all important task.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal