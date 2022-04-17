Members of royal family to attend Easter Sunday service without the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Members of royal family to attend Easter Sunday service without the Queen

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 2:47 am
The Queen, seen here leaving a previous Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, will not attend the event this year (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen, seen here leaving a previous Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, will not attend the event this year (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Members of the royal family are due to attend the Easter Sunday service in Windsor, but the Queen is not expected to join them for the church event.

The service is a staple in the royal calendar but the monarch, who has been experiencing mobility issues, will not be joining other family members at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who represented the Queen at Thursday’s Royal Maundy service at the same chapel, are also understood not to be attending the Easter Sunday service.

The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, will not attend the Easter Sunday service in Windsor this year (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, will not attend the Easter Sunday service in Windsor this year (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Queen was present at a recent service at Westminster Abbey commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds, and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.

The 95-year-old, who turns 96 on Thursday, reached her Platinum Jubilee in February and overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive that month.

After spending a night in hospital last October she spent the following three months under doctors’ orders to only conduct light duties and missed a number of prominent events.

The Queen had a visit from her grandson the Duke of Sussex and his wife the Duchess of Sussex in Windsor on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan had flown from their home in the US and stopped off in England before heading to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Queen in Windsor on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Queen in Windsor on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)

While in Windsor, the couple also met with the Prince of Wales.

Harry and Meghan’s attendance at a reception at the games on Friday marked their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal