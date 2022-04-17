Woman is first to be convicted over Just Stop Oil fuel depot blockades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Woman is first to be convicted over Just Stop Oil fuel depot blockades

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 12:56 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 7:28 pm
Climate protestors from Just Stop Oil have staged blockades of fuel sites in Essex over the last month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Climate protestors from Just Stop Oil have staged blockades of fuel sites in Essex over the last month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A 64-year-old woman has become the first person to be convicted for her involvement in the wave of protests at fuel sites staged by activist group Just Stop Oil.

Catherine Maclean was charged with aggravated trespass after an incident at an oil terminal in Thurrock last Wednesday.

Maclean, of Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks, in West Sussex, was ordered to pay £409 in fines and costs after admitting the offence at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Essex Police said.

Just Stop Oil have launched a series of blockades of fuel terminals in southeast England and the Midlands since April 1 in a bid to force the Government to cut reliance on the fossil fuel.

The protests in Essex on April 13 focused on the Purfleet Oil Terminal, the Inter Terminal in Grays and the Navigator Terminal in Thurrock.

The group said they hoped the blockades would “significantly impact fuel availability at petrol pumps across the South East”.

Just Stop Oil protest
Officers at a protest in Thurrock, Essex (Essex Police/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: “Sadly, Ms Maclean’s actions means she now has a criminal record.

“No-one – least of all my officers – wants to see this happen but it is a timely reminder that if you come to Essex to engage in trespass, even though you may see it as protest, you will be arrested, you will be charged and that is likely to lead to a criminal conviction.

“We are not anti-protest in any way. Individuals have a protected right to protest but these incidents have unfortunately crossed into criminality and we have been left with no other option but to act and seek authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service to charge people.”

Two other activists – James Skeet, 34, of Drayton Street, Manchester, and Stephanie Aylett, 27, of High Oaks, St Albans – appeared alongside Maclean at Saturday’s hearing.

Both denied a charge of aggravated trespass and breach of bail conditions, Essex Police said, and were remanded into custody and will appear back at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court next week.

So far, 23 people have been charged in connection with the disruption around Thurrock since the beginning of April, Essex Police said, and it has made 461 arrests.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said they had made 213 arrests for a range of offences during the past week related to Extinction Rebellion protests across the capital.

The force tweeted: “Officers have worked hard over the past week to minimise disruption to London and its communities whilst various protests by Extinction Rebellion took place across London.

“We have made 213 arrests for a range of offences including public order and obstruction of the highway.”

The Met said 70 people were arrested on Saturday for offences in connection with disruption at Marble Arch during which the London landmark was scaled as a banner was hung in protest against the use of fossil fuels.

