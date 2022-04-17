Four teenagers charged with manslaughter as police name Kent victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Four teenagers charged with manslaughter as police name Kent victim

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 8:38 pm
Four teenagers have been charged after the death of a man in Chatham (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Four teenagers have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Kent who it is thought may have fallen from a height.

Police named the victim as 42-year-old Dale Simmons, whose body was found in an area near Chalk Pit Hill on Thursday at around 11am.

Kent Police said he is believed to have died between 6pm and 8pm the previous evening.

On Saturday, Kent Police said it was believed he died after suffering injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Announcing the charges on Sunday, the force confirmed all four suspects are believed to have been known to the victim.

They are 18-year-old Tyrese Scott, of Chatham, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys.

They are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the events leading up to the victim’s death and are asking motorists with dashcam and residents with private CCTV to check for footage between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday in case it might help the investigation.

