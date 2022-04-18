What the papers say – April 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
What the papers say – April 18

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:06 am
Many of Monday’s papers react to revelations the Prime Minister “instigated” a party at Downing Street as he is expected to receive a second fine from the Metropolitan Police.

“Johnson led the boozy party,” declares the Daily Mirror’s front page.

The Daily Telegraph says an office gathering to mark the exit of Lee Cain, the former Number 10 director of communications, was not a party until the PM arrived. The paper claims Boris Johnson delivered a speech at the event, poured drinks for people and drank himself.

The Times reports Mr Johnson is insisting he did not break coronavirus rules despite being fined, close allies have said, as he plans to brush aside the controversy with a “business as usual” agenda this week.

The i, which similarly carries the story, adds that Mr Johnson is facing a “triple threat over Partygate”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express report the Archbishop of Canterbury has come under attack from MPs after using his Easter Sunday sermon to call the Government’s Rwanda plan “ungodly”.

The Guardian says women in the poorest areas of England are dying earlier than the average female in almost every comparable country in the world.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds in UK taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia”, The Independent reports. It adds that the Government has even signed multimillion-pound deals with these firms during the course of the war in Ukraine.

The war is causing a massive set-back for the global economy, according to the Financial Times.

The Sun, meanwhile, claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired Barack Obama’s former bodyguard.

And the Daily Star says actor Brian Blessed has hit out at “fame-hungry” MPs.

