Queen spent time alone after Philip’s funeral, book reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Queen spent time alone after Philip’s funeral, book reveals

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 10:40 pm
The Queen spent time alone after her husband’s funeral, according to her personal adviser (Leon Neal/PA)
The Queen spent time alone after her husband’s funeral, according to her personal adviser (Leon Neal/PA)

The Queen shut herself in her sitting room and spent time “alone with her own thoughts” after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, according to her personal adviser.

Angela Kelly has updated her book about serving the Queen and included a new chapter that covers the pandemic and Philip’s funeral, which took place under strict Covid restrictions that prevented the monarch from sitting with family members during the service.

Ms Kelly, the Queen’s senior dresser and personal adviser, described her return to Windsor Castle from St George’s Chapel last April.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were married for more than 70 years before his death last year aged 99 (PA)

“I helped her off with her coat and hat and no words were spoken,” she wrote, according to Hello! magazine, which is publishing the new chapter this week.

“The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts.”

Ms Kelly was part of “HMS Bubble”, the nickname believed to have been given to the reduced household of dedicated staff who isolated with the head of state during lockdown.

In her revised book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe, first published in 2019, she also described the “sombre” mood among the team when they were informed of Philip’s death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal