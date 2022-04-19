Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies following flats fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies following flats fall

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 10:35 am
The victim was found with injuries consistent with a fall from height (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a fall at a block of flats in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to Lansdowne Court in Easton at 12.30am on Tuesday by a member of the public.

The woman was found at the bottom of the block of flats with serious injuries consistent with a fall from height, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Despite the efforts of officers who carried out emergency first aid, she was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

A 43-year-old man who was known to the victim has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “A full investigation has already begun and our priority will be to establish how and why this terrible incident happened.

“An arrest has been made as part of these ongoing enquiries and we can confirm the arrested man and the woman who died were known to each other.

“We’re in the process of notifying the woman’s next of kin and they’ll be given the full support of specialist family liaison officers.”

Mr Kenth continued: “This is a close-knit community and we know a tragedy like this will cause a great deal of concern among those living nearby.

“We’ll be putting on additional patrols to give reassurance, allay any worries and to provide a visible presence in the local area, especially while investigative activity continues in and around the scene.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5222091832.

