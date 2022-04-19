Family pays tribute to 18-year-old father-to-be who died after assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of an 18-year-old who died after an assault in an internet cafe has paid tribute to the father-to-be.

Michael Toohey, of Oil Street in Liverpool, died of multiple injuries following the incident on London Road in the city centre on Saturday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

In a statement, his family said the “beautiful” and “well-mannered” teenager had been due to become a father in three months.

They said: “Michael was adored by everybody who had the pleasure to meet him.

“His cheeky smile would light up any room, he was kind, caring, courageous and idolised his sisters and was a brilliant uncle.”

The family said the assault had seen history repeat itself, after Mr Toohey’s cousin Johnny Delaney died following an attack in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, in 2003, aged 15.

The statement said: “The family please ask if anybody knows or hears of anything related to Michael’s tragic death please come forward and prevent this from happening to anyone else’s innocent child.

“A boy full of potential and grace has had his life taken from him and his family left devastated – who could be responsible for such a horrific act?”

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has since been bailed pending further inquiries, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “We are continuing to follow a number of lines of inquiry and I would ask anyone who has not already contacted us, to do so as a matter of urgency.

“A young man has tragically lost his life and we are committed to finding the person or people responsible and putting them behind bars.

“This incident happened in a busy area of Liverpool city centre at around 5.40pm on Saturday evening.

“We know there were a number of people stood at bus stops on London Road, walking past TJ Hughes or driving along London Road who may have witnessed this incident or a vehicle that was seen driving erratically in the area at that time.

“I am keen to appeal to those people to come forward so we can speak to them.

“Similarly, anybody who may have mobile phone footage or dash cam footage then please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000261976.

Anyone with footage of the incident can upload it at

https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/assistance-required-in-relation-to-an-incident-on-london-road

.