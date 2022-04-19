Appeal for help to find two teenage girls who have been missing for six days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Appeal for help to find two teenage girls who have been missing for six days

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 4:11 pm
The Metropolitan Police has appealed for help to find two teenage girls from Walthamstow, east London, who have gone missing (James Manning/PA)

Police are appealing for help to find two missing teenage girls who vanished six days ago.

Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, from Walthamstow, east London, were last seen on Wednesday April 13.

They are believed to be with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who were last seen on April 13 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Officers say that their disappearance is out of character and that there is growing concern for their welfare.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999, while anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101 giving the reference 6276/13APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.

Police have also appealed to Alliyah and Lina themselves to make contact with officers, or someone else they trust, to let them know they are safe.

