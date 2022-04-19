Appeal for help to find two teenage girls who have been missing for six days

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for help to find two missing teenage girls who vanished six days ago.

Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, from Walthamstow, east London, were last seen on Wednesday April 13.

They are believed to be with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers say that their disappearance is out of character and that there is growing concern for their welfare.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999, while anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101 giving the reference 6276/13APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.

Police have also appealed to Alliyah and Lina themselves to make contact with officers, or someone else they trust, to let them know they are safe.