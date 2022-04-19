New arrest after Easter Rising parade in Londonderry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New arrest after Easter Rising parade in Londonderry

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 4:39 pm
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)

Police in Londonderry have made a further arrest after a public parade in the city on Easter Monday.

A 44-year-man was detained on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act and remains in custody.

Police earlier confirmed that a 45-year-old man had also been arrested overnight.

A republican parade to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising took place in Derry on Monday.

Derry Easter Commemoration parade
Marchers carry images of the deceased during an Easter commemoration parade in Londonderry (Joe Boland/PA)

It was connected to the group Saoradh, which is accused of having links with the New IRA.

The Parades Commission had ruled that no paramilitary-style clothing be worn in the procession.

The Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration parade ended at Derry City Cemetery where an address was delivered.

There were reports of disturbances at the cemetery on Monday evening.

Police confirmed that officers had come under attack as they made arrests.

1916 Easter Rising commemoration
Saoradh Colour Party at City Cemetery in Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)

Five men, aged 29, 38, 40, 50 and 54, were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Another man, aged 40, has been charged after being arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on May 11.

Officers also seized a number of vehicles, suspected terrorist uniforms and petrol bombs.

The men detained on suspicion of terrorism offences remained in custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers also carried out searches in the Creggan area of the city on Tuesday.

