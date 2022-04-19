Man to appear in court charged with woman’s murder By Press Association April 19, 2022, 6:01 pm Alyson Nelson was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday (Niall Carson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man will appear in court on Wednesday charged with the murder of a woman in Co Antrim. Alyson Nelson, 64, was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday. On Monday, detectives from the major investigation team were granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a man on suspicion of murder. The man, 66, will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man held over fatal stabbing of girl at California high school Woman held in murder probe after man killed in Glastonbury Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies following flats fall Teenage boy charged with stabbing 16-year-old to death