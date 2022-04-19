Duke of Sussex ‘can’t wait’ to take his children to future Invictus Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Duke of Sussex ‘can’t wait’ to take his children to future Invictus Games

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 11:57 pm
The Duke of Sussex during the swimming at the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke of Sussex has said he “can’t wait” to take his children to the Invictus Games in the future.

Harry, who founded the event for injured servicemen and women in 2014, has been attending this year’s games in The Hague, The Netherlands, with the Duchess of Sussex.

It was their first public appearance together on this side of the Atlantic in two years.

Speaking to People magazine, the duke, 37, said he was a “proud papa” after 10-month-old Lilibet took her first steps a few days ago, and “can’t wait” to take her and Archie, two, to future events.

“I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it,” he said.

“I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too,” he added.

“Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him.

“Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it’s so unfiltered and honest.”

Harry also told the magazine becoming a parent had added “another emotional layer” to his view of the games, as he thought about his own desire to leave the army before starting a family, to spare them the “heartache” of separation and the fear of him coming home injured.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said: “Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things.

“I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service.”

The duke himself served two tours in Afghanistan, including as an Apache helicopter pilot.

Harry also said that to have Meghan by his side at this year’s games “means everything”, after making their first public appearance together at the Toronto games in 2017.

The couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US for a new life of personal and financial freedom.

