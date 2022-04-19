New tool could help doctors spot early signs of sepsis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New tool could help doctors spot early signs of sepsis

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 12:07 am Updated: April 20, 2022, 7:24 am
A new sepsis prediction tool has been created for GPs (PA)
A new tool has been created to help spot a life-threatening condition before a patient even gets to hospital.

Sepsis occurs when the body overreacts to an infection and starts to damage the body’s own tissues and organs.

It can be deadly and is notoriously hard to spot.

Prediction models are used in hospitals so medics can keep an eye on patients and act quickly if sepsis is suspected.

These examine risk factors and vital signs which give a patient a score, this score is then used to help medics determine if the patient requires additional support.

But GPs’ decisions to refer patients with severe infections to the hospital are based on an “intuitive interpretation of signs, symptoms, and general impression of a patient” and until now there has been no diagnostic model available to support GP decisions to diagnose and manage sepsis, researchers said.

Experts, led by academics from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, set out to come up with a model which helps GPs predict whether sepsis is likely to occur within 72 hours.

Their new diagnostic model, published in the British Journal of General Practice, takes into account a patients’ age, temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, the levels of oxygen in the blood and mental status.

The team said that biomarkers found in the blood or other bodily fluids did not improve the performance of their model.

The model was tested on 357 patients with an average age of 80 from The Netherlands.

Among this group 42% were diagnosed with sepsis.

The team found that their simplified model performed in a “comparable” way to one of the prediction models used in hospitals.

The authors concluded: “In this observational cohort study, a new and easy-to-use prediction model was developed for the early recognition of sepsis in primary care.”

They added: “A simple score-based model can accurately predict sepsis in adult, primary care patients with suspected severe infections at home.

“The score does not replace clinical judgement, and further research will have to demonstrate how GPs can best use the score to improve the management of patients with possible sepsis.”

Commenting on the study, Dr Ron Daniels, executive director of the UK Sepsis Trust, said: “We are very pleased to see that the validation of scoring system to help predict the onset of sepsis in community settings is being taken seriously.

“With an estimated 80% of episodes of sepsis developing as a consequence of community-acquired infection, it is critical that we focus on these settings in order that we can predict the need for hospital assessment at an earlier stage.

“We urgently need further work in this area, including the use of point-of-care tests including biomarkers, to develop production models which can work across age ranges and comorbidities and be introduced at scale.”

