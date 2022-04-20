Whistling Harry ‘having a blast’ as he cycles around Invictus Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Whistling Harry ‘having a blast’ as he cycles around Invictus Games

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 2:19 pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has been “having a blast” at the Invictus Games where he was heard whistling as he cycled around the site.

Harry travelled by bike to and from the indoor rowing event in The Hague’s Zuiderpark on Wednesday afternoon.

It came after he told an American TV show that he wanted to make sure that the Queen – who turns 96 on Thursday – is “protected” and has “the right people around her”.

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry and his wife Meghan visited the monarch and met the Prince of Wales at Windsor last Thursday, having flown in from their home in the US before travelling to the Netherlands for the games.

Their appearance at the event last Friday was the first time the couple had been seen together publicly on this side of the Atlantic for two years.

At the indoor rowing, Harry sat next to David Wiseman, a director of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke of Sussex cycles through Zuiderpark (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Wiseman told the PA news agency: “He was having an absolutely fantastic time, wasn’t he? He was laughing, he was joking.

“He loved the rowing and he was commenting on all the races. He’s just having a blast at the games.

“This is what he lives for. He thrives in this environment. He loves being around the armed forces community and he thrives whenever he’s in it.”

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke of Sussex at the indoor rowing (Aaron Chown/PA)

As he cycled away from the indoor rowing venue, Harry could be seen and heard whistling.

Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, California, after their decision to step down as senior royals in 2020, saying they wanted a new life of personal and financial freedom.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

