Whistling Harry ‘having a blast’ as he cycles around Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex has been “having a blast” at the Invictus Games where he was heard whistling as he cycled around the site.

Harry travelled by bike to and from the indoor rowing event in The Hague’s Zuiderpark on Wednesday afternoon.

It came after he told an American TV show that he wanted to make sure that the Queen – who turns 96 on Thursday – is “protected” and has “the right people around her”.

The Duke of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry and his wife Meghan visited the monarch and met the Prince of Wales at Windsor last Thursday, having flown in from their home in the US before travelling to the Netherlands for the games.

Their appearance at the event last Friday was the first time the couple had been seen together publicly on this side of the Atlantic for two years.

At the indoor rowing, Harry sat next to David Wiseman, a director of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Duke of Sussex cycles through Zuiderpark (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Wiseman told the PA news agency: “He was having an absolutely fantastic time, wasn’t he? He was laughing, he was joking.

“He loved the rowing and he was commenting on all the races. He’s just having a blast at the games.

“This is what he lives for. He thrives in this environment. He loves being around the armed forces community and he thrives whenever he’s in it.”

The Duke of Sussex at the indoor rowing (Aaron Chown/PA)

As he cycled away from the indoor rowing venue, Harry could be seen and heard whistling.

Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, California, after their decision to step down as senior royals in 2020, saying they wanted a new life of personal and financial freedom.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.