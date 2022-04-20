Jury retires in trial of trio accused of murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jury retires in trial of trio accused of murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi

By Press Association
April 20, 2022
Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead (Ben Birchall/PA)
The jury in the trial of a mother, stepfather and a teenager over the murder of a five-year-old found dead in a river has retired to consider the verdicts.

Logan Mwangi was discovered dumped in the River Ogmore near his home village of Sarn in Bridgend county on July 31, 2021.

He was wearing mismatched pyjamas and had “catastrophic” internal injuries said to be the result of a “brutal and sustained assault” and consistent with child abuse.

When he died, Logan had been self-isolating for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 and had been made to stay in his room and treated like “a prisoner”, the prosecution said.

Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of murdering the youngster between July 28 and August 1.

Angharad Williamson and John Cole
Angharad Williamson, left, and her partner John Cole, right, along with a teenager, are accused of murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan’s body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Cole denies murder but has admitted perverting the course of justice.

After an eight-week trial, the jury of five men and seven women will now consider whether each defendant is guilty of either murder or manslaughter.

If they find Williamson and Cole guilty of neither, they can also have the option of convicting them of the lesser charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Both adults have been remanded in custody since they were charged, while the boy is in local council care.

