Astronomers discover new type of stellar explosion called micronova

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Astronomers discover new type of stellar explosion called micronova

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 4:01 pm
Astronomers have discovered new types of stellar explosions called micronovae (ESO/M Kornmesser/L Calcada/PA)
Astronomers have discovered new types of stellar explosions called micronovae (ESO/M Kornmesser/L Calcada/PA)

A newly-discovered kind of stellar explosion could be commonplace in the universe and may change our understanding of how eruptions in stars occur, astronomers have suggested.

A micronova is a blast that lasts for just a few hours, which makes it very difficult to observe.

These explosions take place on the surface of certain stars and can quickly burn through huge amounts of material – equivalent to around 3.5 billion Great Pyramids of Giza.

An international team of researchers, led by Durham University, observed the phenomenon in three white dwarfs – the remnants of dead stars – as they fed in each case on a companion star.

According to the scientists, their findings could lead to more micronovae being found and challenge what we know about how thermonuclear explosions occur in stars.

While micronovae are extremely powerful, they are small on astronomical scales compared to novae and supernovae, which are extremely bright and have been known about for centuries.

Throughout history there are numerous accounts of new stars being seen by astronomers which we now call novae.

Lead author Dr Simone Scaringi, in the Centre for Extragalactic Astronomy, Durham University, said: “We have discovered and identified for the first time what we are calling a micronova.

“The phenomenon challenges our understanding of how thermonuclear explosions in stars occur.

“We thought we knew this, but this discovery proposes a totally new way to achieve them.

“It just goes to show how dynamic the universe is.

“These events may actually be quite common, but because they are so fast they are difficult to catch in action.”

The researchers first came across the unusual micronovae when they noticed a bright flash of light lasting for a short time while analysing data from Nasa’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

They have since observed three micronovae using the satellite, which is normally used to look for planets outside of our solar system.

Two micronovae were from already known white dwarfs, but the third needed more observations with the X-Shooter instrument on the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) for its white dwarf status to be confirmed.

In novae, a thermonuclear explosion occurs over the entire surface of the star and the intensely bright light from this blast can be seen for weeks.

Micronovae are similar explosions that are smaller in scale and faster, lasting several hours.

The researchers hope to capture more of these elusive events, which will require large-scale surveys and quick follow-up measurements.

The research, published in Nature, was funded in the UK by the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal