Flower display based on Queen’s Coronation gown to be created at Tower of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Flower display based on Queen’s Coronation gown to be created at Tower of London

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 12:03 am
The Tower of London garden will take inspiration from the monarch’s coronation gown in 1953 (John Walton/PA)
The Tower of London garden will take inspiration from the monarch’s coronation gown in 1953 (John Walton/PA)

A garden flower display based on the Queen’s Coronation gown will be created at the Tower of London this summer as part of a “Superbloom” meadow.

The combination of meadow flowers, topiary and summer-flowering perennials, bulbs and ornamental grasses will form “The Queen’s Garden” situated in the tower’s Bowling Green, Historic Royal Palaces has said.

It comes as part of a spectacular floral display taking place at the historic site to coincide with the national celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the start of June.

The garden will take inspiration from the monarch’s coronation gown in 1953, designed by British couturier Sir Norman Hartnell, with lavender and a mix of summer flowers making up the design.

Mono Print
The display will be based on the Queen’s gown (PA)

Her coronation dress was a white satin gown, encrusted with diamonds, gold and silver bullion, seed pearls, crystals, pale amethysts and sequins to create a shimmering effect.

Embroidery in pastel-coloured silks depicted the emblems of the United Kingdom and countries of the Commonwealth.

Twelve cast glass forms representing the national emblems will also make up the display.

It will be in bloom ready for the start of the Jubilee weekend and will remain in place until September.

An ocean of flowers will also fill the Tower of London’s moat as part of the Superbloom.

Elsewhere, Westminster Abbey is to open its roof to the public from June for 90-minute tours to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Running until August, the tours will give people the chance to see the Abbey’s architecture.

Platinum Jubilee
The Abbey will open for roof tours (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Eva Koch-Schulte, of Historic Royal Palaces, said: “The Queen’s Garden is a really integral part of our plans to mark the Platinum Jubilee at the Tower of London this summer and it seemed only fitting to share news of this tribute from us at Historic Royal Palaces on Her Majesty’s birthday.

“In its inspiration, the garden references the tower’s ancient association with coronations while drawing on the best of contemporary horticultural design and British craftsmanship in its creation.”

Glass artist Max Jacquard said: “This is a terrifically exciting project to be involved with and we have tried to pay homage to Her Majesty and to Norman Hartnell in the crafting of the emblems embroidered on The Queen’s coronation dress.

“Inspired by Hartnell’s embroidery techniques, we have put a contemporary twist on the designs by using rich patterns translated into coloured glass.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal