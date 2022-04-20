Fifth of rail staff trained to prevent suicide thanks to link with Samaritans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Fifth of rail staff trained to prevent suicide thanks to link with Samaritans

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 12:03 am
More than 25,000 staff on Britain’s railways have been trained to help prevent suicide (Lynne Cameron/PA)
More than 25,000 staff across Britain’s railways have been trained to help prevent suicide.

Samaritans said a fifth of rail workers are now equipped with the skills to save lives thanks to its partnership with the industry, which began in 2010.

Staff are trained to have the confidence and skills to identify vulnerable people and start a conversation to get them to safety.

Some 657 potentially life-saving interventions were made by rail employees between April 1 2021 and March 5 2022.

Samaritans head of rail programme, Olivia Cayley, said: “We’ve worked hard over the pandemic years to move our training online to continue to reach and train more staff.

“We know the pandemic has had a huge impact on the nation’s mental health and that will be felt for a long time.

“But suicide is preventable, and the public can help too.

“We hope it’s comforting to know that rail staff and British Transport Police are out there to help, but we want to urge people to keep their eyes peeled, trust their instincts, and start a conversation.

“You won’t make the situation worse, and saying something is better than nothing at all. A simple question can be enough to interrupt someone’s suicidal thoughts and save a life.”

Louise McNally, suicide prevention and trespass lead at Network Rail, said: “Suicide is not inevitable, and thanks to the work of the rail industry and our partners like Samaritans we have made significant strides tackling these tragic events on and around the railways.”

– The Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day, free, on 116123.

