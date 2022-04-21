Baby porcupine born in front of ‘excited’ visitors at London Zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Baby porcupine born in front of ‘excited’ visitors at London Zoo

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 12:01 pm
London Zoo has released images of its new baby porcupine (ZSL London Zoo/PA)
A porcupine gave birth in front of “excited visitors” at London Zoo.

Keepers released the first images on Thursday of the baby cape porcupine – known as a porcupette – who was born to parents Hettie and Henning on March 25.

The youngster, whose sex has not been determined, has been named Hershey.

Porcupette Hershey and mum Hettie
Hershey was born to mum Hettie in front of visitors at London Zoo (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Zookeeper Veronica Heldt said: “It was totally up to Hettie where she gave birth, and this time – her second baby in seven months – she decided to leave her cosy indoor dens and share the wonders of porcupine childbirth with our excited visitors.

“We answered a lot of not-so-subtle questions about porcupine quills – they’re soft at birth before quickly hardening, so Hettie’s labour was not as painful as some watching mothers were imagining.”

Hershey the baby cape porcupine
Hershey’s sex will be determined by a DNA test to one of its quills (ZSL London Zoo)

“All the porcupines in the family have names starting with the letter ‘H’ – Hershey joins Hettie, Henning and seven-month-old sibling Herbie,” Ms Heldt said.

“The whole family have spent the last month doting on the new arrival, which has made it tricky to get a clear picture of the little one on its own – but we were pleased to finally get these snaps this week, while Hettie and Hershey enjoyed some precious mother/baby time.”

Native to central and southern Africa, cape porcupines are the largest species of porcupine.

They weight around 350g at birth but as adults can grow to up to 15kg.

Hershey’s sex will be determined via DNA testing to one of its quills.

