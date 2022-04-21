World-first floating habitat to aid whales’ reintroduction to open water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
World-first floating habitat to aid whales’ reintroduction to open water

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 2:43 pm
An artist’s impression of the Intermediate Habitat (Sea Life Trust)
Two rehabilitated beluga whales will be helped to settle into their new open-water home by a world-first floating habitat.

The structure, which was specially designed and made for the Sea Life Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary, was dragged on a 16-hour journey across 48 miles by a tugboat to the island of Heimaey, off the coast of Iceland.

It marks the latest step in the reintroduction to open water of the two belugas, nicknamed Little Grey and Little White, who were previously performing whales in indoor captivity in China before being rehomed by the Sea Life Trust.

The pair were first brought to their new sanctuary home in Klettsvik Bay in 2020, nearly 10 years after they last swam in ocean water, before being taken back to a care facility.

The new Intermediate Habitat structure, which has a diameter of 50 metres and weighs nearly 17 tonnes, will help the pair acclimatise to the sanctuary.

Graham McGrath, head of the Sea Life Trust, said: “It was an epic sight to witness the Intermediate Habitat being pulled into the harbour by the island’s tugboat for the first time.

“As a world-first project, our teams are carrying out pioneering research which helps us to understand the behaviours of Little Grey and Little White’s transition into the wider bay.

“Once this halo-like structure has been fully installed, it will play a vital role in the long-term success of the Sea Life Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary and other sanctuaries like it in the future.”

Open-water sanctuary for Beluga Whales
The whales were first transported to Klettsvik Bay in 2020 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Welfare data showed Little White in particular was struggling to adapt to some elements of the new environment during the months they spent there in 2020.

The new structure was therefore designed in consultation with the whales’ welfare team and veterinary experts to help the whales acclimatise to the conditions of open water.

It will give the animals access to the sea floor, allowing them to explore the flora and fauna, and give them a gradual introduction to the larger sanctuary home.

The whales were initially supposed to be taken back to the bay last year, but issues relating to supply chains and the coronavirus pandemic meant changes to the environment were not able to be completed in time.

