Picture of boxer Amir Khan’s stolen £70k watch released

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 3:25 pm
The watch was taken from Amir Khan at gunpoint (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police have released an image of a £70,000 watch stolen from former boxing world champion Amir Khan, as they urged witnesses to come forward.

Khan, 25, said he and his wife Faryal were robbed at gunpoint by two men in Leyton, east London earlier this week.

The Metropolitan Police has asked the public for any information about the “easily” recognisable custom-made Franck Muller timepiece.

Officers were called at just after 9pm on Monday to High Road. They said no shots were fired and nobody was injured in the attack.

Amir Khan v Kell Brook – Manchester AO Arena
Amir Khan said he was with his wife at the time (Nick Potts/PA)

There have been no arrests as of Thursday afternoon.

Detective Constable Ben Grix, of the Met’s North East Command burglary and robbery team, said: “I am today releasing an image of the stolen watch which is a high-value Franck Muller timepiece valued at around £70,000.

“It is a one-off custom made design and will be easily recognised by anyone it is offered to for sale.

“If you, or anyone you know is offered the watch at a discounted price please contact us immediately.”

He added: “If you were driving in the area around High Road, Leyton, at the time of the offence and have dashcam, please do check your footage for anything that might assist our investigation.”

It came as Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for failing to tackle crime in the capital, urging him to “pull his finger out”.

The boxer told MailOnline: “My plan was to move to London later this year with Faryal and the kids but after what happened there’s no chance that we’ll be doing that.

“London is not a place I want to live in anymore. Our plan to move there is not happening.”

A spokesperson for the mayor said: “The mayor is appalled at what happened to Amir Khan and urges anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible.

“Overall, crime continues to fall in London, bucking the national trend, with knife crime with injury down by 12%, gun crime down by 29% and burglary down by 22% since May 2016. However there’s still a long way to go.

“Keeping people safe in London remains the mayor’s number one priority and he is taking action by being both tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime.”

