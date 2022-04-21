William and Harry face questions over Queen’s protection needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

William and Harry face questions over Queen’s protection needs

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 5:13 pm
The Duke of Sussex (centre) cheers on competitors during the Powerlifting event at the Invictus Games 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge have faced questions about Harry’s controversial comments about ensuring the Queen was “protected” and his apparent snub to the Prince of Wales.

The royal brothers, who have a troubled relationship, were confronted with the fallout from the duke’s chat with a US television network that left some royal commentators denouncing Harry.

Harry is in the Netherlands supporting his Invictus Games while his older brother William was carrying out an official visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

William was asked by a female broadcaster “sir, does the Queen need protecting?” as he left the organisation’s offices with Kate, but the couple did not respond.

In his interview with NBC’s Today show the Duke of Sussex appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the Queen saying he wanted to make sure his grandmother was “protected” and had “the right people around her”.

The duke did not elaborate on whether he was referring to royal aides or members of his own family, but his comments are likely to have deepened his rift with his father the Prince of Wales and his brother and perplexed palace officials.

He side-stepped co-presenter Hoda Kotb’s question if he missed his father or brother, and instead said: “For me at the moment I’m here focused on these guys and giving everything I can 120% to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn more about their ongoing appeal to support people affected by the conflict in Ukraine (Jeff Spicer/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn more about their ongoing appeal to support people affected by the conflict in Ukraine (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Harry was questioned after he left a venue in The Hague, where he had been watching a powerlifting event, and as he was driven away on an electric buggy he was asked by a reporter if had managed to wish the Queen, who turned 96 on Thursday, “happy birthday”.

The duke turned away without speaking and ignored another journalist who asked: “How do you feel about the reaction to your interview, sir?”

As the buggy pulled away another journalist asked “How are you going to protect the Queen, sir?” but got no response.

In his NBC interview Harry also said he did not know if he will return to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, saying there are “security issues and everything else”.

And he appeared to commit his immediate future to the US, saying: “Home for me now is, you know, for the time being, it’s in the States, and it feels that way as well.”

