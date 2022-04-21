Kinahan gang has assets frozen by United Arab Emirates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kinahan gang has assets frozen by United Arab Emirates

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 5:05 pm
Wanted posters displayed at a press conference at Dublin City Hall after it was announced that the US government is offering five million dollars for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang or for the arrest and conviction of its leaders (Niall Carson/PA)
Wanted posters displayed at a press conference at Dublin City Hall after it was announced that the US government is offering five million dollars for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang or for the arrest and conviction of its leaders (Niall Carson/PA)

The United Arab Emirates has frozen the assets of the Irish Kinahan crime gang.

The PA news agency understands that the United Arab Emirates has moved to freeze the assets of the Kinahan gang, which is believed to frequently use Dubai as part of its illicit operations.

US authorities earlier this month said that a five-million dollar reward was being offered for information on the gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

The US has imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang as part of a bid to target their financial operations.

The Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee welcomed the announcement.

She said: “This shows the swift impact of the sanctions announced last week to dismantle the Kinahan organised crime group.

“An Garda Siochana’s tireless work in building a international law enforcement coalition to dismantle the gang has sent a clear signal that nobody is out of reach of the law.

“The net is now clearly tightening on the Kinahan organised crime group.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said that the police force “continues to work with our partners at an international level to ensure we achieve the objective of dismantling the Kinahan organised crime group”.

“The announcements made at City Hall last week have generated additional avenues to pursue, and give us confidence we will achieve our objectives.”

