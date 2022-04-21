Woman, 53, charged with murder of 61-year-old man in Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Woman, 53, charged with murder of 61-year-old man in Glastonbury

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 6:41 pm
A woman has been charged with the murder of a man in Glastonbury (Peter Byrne/PA)
A woman has been charged with the murder of a man in Glastonbury (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 53-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in a house in Glastonbury over the Easter bank holiday, police said on Thursday.

Dawn Lewis, of Chilkwell Street in the Somerset town, is in police custody and is due to appear at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The force named the victim as Glenn Richards, 61, whose next of kin have been informed.

Police were called by the ambulance service to an address in Chilkwell Street at 11.43pm on Monday after reports that a man had been stabbed.

He was found with serious injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

The suspect was found inside the property, also suffering from stab wounds.

A forensic post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Richards’ death was caused by multiple stab wounds.

The scene is still cordoned off as police continue to investigate.

Chief Inspector Andrew Pritchard said: “We recognise the continued police activity in the area may cause alarm and I’d like to reassure the community neighbourhood officers remain in the area should anyone wish to raise any concerns with them.

“A thorough investigation is being carried out and while we’ve reduced the size of the cordon, we anticipate it may be a couple of days yet before we complete all our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5222091818.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal