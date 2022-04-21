Sophie and Edward’s Grenada trip postponed but Caribbean tour continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News UK

Sophie and Edward’s Grenada trip postponed but Caribbean tour continues

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 7:21 pm
The Earl and Countess of Wessex (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Grenada leg of the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s Platinum Jubilee tour of the Caribbean has been postponed, just a day before the couple were due to leave.

Sophie and Edward begin a seven-day tour of three Caribbean nations, St Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda, on Friday, to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

In a press release announcing the trip Buckingham Palace said in the notes to editors section: “In consultation with the government of Grenada and on the advice of the governor general, the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s visit to Grenada has been postponed.

“The Earl and Countess hope to visit at a later date.”

No further details were given about the reason for the delay, and the decision comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were criticised for some elements of their recent Caribbean tour, deemed to hark back to colonial days.

Earl and Countess of Wessex
The Earl and Countess will spend seven days in the Caribbean (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It is understood that the planning of the royal tour involved discussions between the host countries, royal officials and other parties.

Part of that process was to ensure the itinerary would meet the aims of the tour, to celebrate the islands being visited as well as mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

During those discussions Grenada, on the advice of Dame Cecile La Grenade, Grenada’s governor general and the Queen’s representative in the country, suggested a postponement.

In its press release Buckingham Palace said the couple “will meet communities, local entrepreneurs and craftspeople, and young people, in celebration of the culture, future and vibrancy of the islands.

“While visiting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Earl of Wessex will meet athletes in training for the Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham this summer.

“Meanwhile, the countess will speak to women in leadership roles about the community’s response to the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.”

It added: “In Antigua and Barbuda, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will hear more about the importance of sport in the community. Their royal highnesses will meet some of the West Indies’ legendary cricketers, and Antigua’s national rowing teams.”

Finally, in St Lucia, the earl and countess “will explore the varied landscape of Saint Lucia, visiting the Sulphur Springs and the Pigeon Island national landmark.

“The earl will conduct an investiture on behalf of Her Majesty, and their royal highnesses will attend a service to mark the Queen’s seventy-year reign.”

