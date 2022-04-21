70ft living tree sculpture to stand outside Buckingham Palace for Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
70ft living tree sculpture to stand outside Buckingham Palace for Jubilee

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 12:03 am
Artist’s impression of a living sculpture featuring 350 British native trees to be erected outside Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Jubilee (Heatherwick Studio for TheQueen’s Green Canopy/PA)
Artist’s impression of a living sculpture featuring 350 British native trees to be erected outside Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Jubilee (Heatherwick Studio for TheQueen’s Green Canopy/PA)

A huge sculpture made up of 350 British native trees is to be erected outside Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee.

An artist’s impression shows how the 70ft structure, made up of small trees in aluminium pots “sprouting” from timber-plank branches, will tower over the palace gates during the four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

It will form a centrepiece of celebrations at the palace, which will include a live pop concert to be held in front of 10,000 people.

The sculpture was announced on Friday which is Earth Day, with the Prince of Wales also marking the occasion with an environmental project for children.

The “Tree of Trees” sculpture, created by British designer Thomas Heatherwick, reflects the planting of more than a million Jubilee trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC).

The initiative, which spans two official tree-planting seasons, has already seen thousands of people planting Jubilee saplings across the UK to create a canopy of green in tribute to the monarch’s 70 years of service to the nation.

The trees that make up the sculpture will be gifted to community groups and organisations at the start of the next planting season in October.

Royal tree-planting has long been a staple duty for the Windsors and is usually used to commemorate official visits.

During her reign, the Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees across the world.

Platinum Jubilee
The Countess of Wessex joined primary school pupils to plant a Jubilee tree in the Buckingham Palace garden in March to mark the end of the official first season of the Queen’s Green Canopy (Toby Melville/PA)

Mr Heatherwick, whose past designs include London’s Coal Drops Yard and office buildings for Google, said it was an “honour” to work on the project.

He said: “The structure, created from 350 British native trees and recycled steel, is coming together from workshops and nurseries across the country as one part of an incredible community campaign that’s literally changing the landscape of our nation.”

The sculpture is partly made from old surplus steel and materials are being sourced from UK suppliers to minimise transportation, energy use and waste.

The Prince of Wales marked Earth Day by challenging children to draw or write about keeping the planet healthy.

In a video message released by the Prince’s Foundation, Charles said: “Take out a blank piece of paper and draw, paint or write about the future you would like to see, one that puts nature at the heart of everything we do.

“That way we can share our ideas with as many people as possible.

“And together we can help make our planet strong and healthy for generations to come.”

The prince’s words are from the foreword he wrote for It’s Up To Us, a book for children explaining the Terra Carta, a roadmap to sustainability.

