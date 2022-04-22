World’s most powerful particle accelerator comes back to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
World’s most powerful particle accelerator comes back to life

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 1:13 pm
The world's most powerful particle accelerator – the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) – has sprung back to life after a three year shutdown (Cern/PA)
The world’s most powerful particle accelerator – the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) – has sprung back to life after a three year shutdown (Cern/PA)

The world’s most powerful particle accelerator – the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) – has sprung back to life after a three-year shutdown.

After planned maintenance and upgrades, it has been turned back on and will shortly start another run of cutting-edge physics experiments.

The LHC, at Cern, on the French/Swiss border near Geneva, was switched off in 2018 to let scientists and engineers from around the world make it even more powerful.

On Friday, particles were pushed through the collider’s almost 17-mile ring for the first time since December 2018.

The LHC tunnel (Maximilien Brice/CERN)

However, it will take six to eight weeks for the LHC to get up to full speed, at which point proton collisions can take place again.

Head of Cern’s Beams department, Rhodri Jones, said: “These beams circulated at injection energy and contained a relatively small number of protons.

“High-intensity, high-energy collisions are a couple of months away.

“But first beams represent the successful restart of the accelerator after all the hard work of the long shutdown.”

As part of the international effort, UK teams have been involved in helping to improve the performance of each of the LHC’s four main instruments.

The UK’s contributions to the upgrade are worth more than £25 million, funded by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

Executive chairman of STFC and particle physicist, Professor Mark Thomson, said: “The UK continues to enjoy a strong and fruitful relationship with Cern.

“Our scientists and engineers have played pivotal roles in contributing to the major upgrades, paving the way for exciting UK-led research on the more powerful beams at the LHC.

“It will never cease to impress me how our scientists and engineers, with their incredible skill and expertise, can continue to improve these cutting-edge facilities using ever-more innovative technologies.

“The global science community will now eagerly await the results from the new run, which will probe some of the recent hints of new physics seen at the LHC and elsewhere.”

While pilot beams circulated in the LHC for a short time in October 2021, the beams that circulated on Friday mark not only the end of the second long shutdown for the LHC, but also the beginning of preparations for four years of physics data taking, which is expected to start this summer.

This third run of the LHC, called Run 3, will see the machine’s experiments collecting data from collisions not only at a record energy but also in unparalleled numbers.

The Atlas and CMS experiments can each expect to receive more collisions during this physics run than in the two previous physics runs combined, while LHCb, which underwent a complete revamp during the shutdown, can hope to see its collision count increase by a factor of three.

Meanwhile, thanks to a major upgrade, Alice – a specialised detector for studying heavy-ion collisions – can expect a 50 times increase in the total number of recorded ion collisions.

The unprecedented number of collisions will allow international teams of physicists at Cern and across the world to study the Higgs boson in great detail and put the standard model of particle physics and its various extensions to the most stringent tests yet.

