Charles sets children an environmental challenge to mark Earth Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Charles sets children an environmental challenge to mark Earth Day

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 2:55 pm
The Prince of Wales has urged children to imagine a sustainable future and sketch it so “we can help make our planet strong and healthy for generations to come” (Guy Hinks/PA)
The Prince of Wales has urged children to imagine a sustainable future and sketch it so “we can help make our planet strong and healthy for generations to come” (Guy Hinks/PA)

The Prince of Wales has urged children to imagine a sustainable future and sketch it so “we can help make our planet strong and healthy for generations to come”.

Charles set youngsters the challenge to mark Earth Day, an annual event celebrating the environmental movement and raising awareness about the importance of creating a sustainable world.

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in our Planet”, with a focus on encouraging nations and individuals to invest and switch to greener technologies and practices.

Earth Day
Schoolchildren at Dumfries House, the Prince’s Foundation’s headquarters in Ayrshire, Scotland, which runs educational courses for youngsters (Guy Hinks/PA)

The Prince’s Foundation has released a video of Charles reading his foreword for It’s Up To Us, a book for children explaining his Terra Carta, an ambitious Magna Carta-style charter aimed at encouraging the private sector to safeguard the planet by adopting sustainability and investing 10 billion US dollars (£7.3 billion) in “natural capital”.

The film features children from around the world reading the book and committing to the challenge to build a better future.

Charles says in the video: “What the world needs is for children all around it to imagine the type of future you want to build. Now, I don’t know about you but I love to draw and paint like many of the artists in this book.

“So here’s my challenge to you: take out a blank piece of paper and draw, paint or write about the future you would like to see, one that puts nature at the heart of everything we do.

“That way we can share our ideas with as many people as possible. And together we can help make our planet strong and healthy for generations to come.”

Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday
Charles at Dumfries House (Royal Collection Trust/PA)

It’s Up To Us is written by world history author Christopher Lloyd and illustrated by 33 artists from across the globe. It begins with a thought-provoking introduction to nature, moving on to the threats we face and finishing with an action plan.

The book was heavily inspired by the work being done by the Prince’s Foundation, which has Charles as president, at its Dumfries House headquarters in Scotland to educate children about sustainability.

The charity runs a wide variety of hands-on education programmes at the Ayrshire estate for visiting pupils, aiming to encourage them to engage with nature and think about the holistic ways in which they can help the planet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal