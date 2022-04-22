Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot an estimated £114 million By Press Association April 22, 2022, 10:29 pm The top prize will now roll over to Tuesday’s draw, meaning an estimated £114 million jackpot is up for grabs if a single UK ticketholder wins. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ticketholders are in with the chance to win a £114 million jackpot in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw after there were no winners of the top prize on Friday. The winning numbers were 06, 11, 21, 35, 36 – and the Lucky Star numbers were 01 and 09. A total of five players did scoop the second prize of £139,419.20 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star number. The top prize will now roll over to Tuesday’s draw, meaning an estimated £114 million jackpot is up for grabs if a single UK ticketholder wins. There were also no winners of the EuroMillions HotPicks. The winning Thunderball numbers were 07, 08, 17, 24, 32 – and the Thunderball was 11. No one managed to match all five numbers plus the Thunderball to win the prize of £500,000. However, one person won £5,000 after matching the five numbers without the Thunderball, Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Saturday’s Lotto jackpot at £7.1m after no top prize winners in midweek draw £1m lottery couple celebrate being grandparents after windfall funds IVF £20m Lotto jackpot rolls down as no-one scoops top prize £20m ‘must-be-won’ jackpot up for grabs on Saturday