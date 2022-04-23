What the papers say – April 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
What the papers say – April 23

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 4:57 am
Pressure on the Prime Minister and a bomb threat against England footballer Harry Maguire feature on the national papers.

The Guardian and the i weekend report Boris Johnson’s position is in danger over partygate, as the threat of more fines hangs over him.

The story is also covered by The Daily Telegraph, though the paper splashes with EU analysis showing France and Germany evaded a 2014 embargo to sell £230 million in arms to Russia.

The Daily Mail says the PM has vowed Britain will supply Ukraine with tanks to repel the new Russian offensive.

Madeleine McCann’s parents have welcomed the news that Portuguese authorities have declared a German man a formal suspect in her disappearance, according to the Daily Mirror.

The FT Weekend reports the pound sunk to its weakest level since late 2020 on Friday amid swiftly cooling business activity.

The Independent picks up the theme, with the paper covering new figures that show the rising cost of living has led to the lowest level of consumer confidence since the 2008 financial crash.

England defender Harry Maguire received a threat that three bombs would be detonated at his home if he did not quit playing for Manchester United, says The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports a former commander of the International Space Station plans to grow “super pure” cannabis on lunar missions.

