In Pictures: Vintage vehicles pop their trunks for car boot sale

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 12:47 pm
Event organiser Luigia Minichiello adjusts her glasses in the wing mirror of a Lambretta (James Manning/PA)
Event organiser Luigia Minichiello adjusts her glasses in the wing mirror of a Lambretta (James Manning/PA)

Fans of classic cars and bagging a bargain are combining their passions this weekend at an event in central London.

The Classic Car Boot Sale in Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard at King’s Cross offers second-hand delights amid vintage vehicles, including pick-up trucks and scooters.

To celebrate Earth Day, all of the retro motors on display have been updated with electric engines.

Two men sit in front of a classic Ford truck (James Manning/PA)
A view through the windscreen of a classic car (James Manning/PA)
A 1965 Mercedes W111 coupe (James Manning/PA)
Scooter enthusiast Bell Watson stands with his 1966 Lambretta (James Manning/PA)
A visitor admires a hot rod (James Manning/PA)
A man browses vinyl records in front of a 1965 VW Campervan (James Manning/PA)
A 1957 Oldsmobile (James Manning/PA)
A stallholder arranges boxes next to her 1967 Citroen DBS (James Manning/PA)

