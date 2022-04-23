Rail traveller gets surprise proposal at Euston station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News UK

Rail traveller gets surprise proposal at Euston station

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 7:57 pm
Nirmal Chohan proposes to Vidya Patel at Euston Station (Avanti West Coast/PA)
Nirmal Chohan proposes to Vidya Patel at Euston Station (Avanti West Coast/PA)

Euston station was the unlikely venue for a romantic proposal as a long-distance couple got engaged at one of the UK’s busiest interchanges.

With commuters going about their business around them, Nirmal Chohan, who lives in London, got down on one knee in front of the departure boards as his girlfriend Vidya Patel arrived at the station on a visit from her home in Birmingham.

As a long-distance couple, it is a spot where the pair have met up dozens of times over the years since they first met in 2014.

A proposal on the departure boards at Euston Station
Staff from Network Rail and Avanti West Coast helped with the arrangements (Avanti West Coast)

“The railway has played a big role in our relationship,” Mr Chohan, 27, said.

“The trains and Euston station collectively made the distance in our relationship less of an obstacle, and more a warm, homely location where I knew I’d always get to see her again.

“Euston holds a lot of positive experiences, at times it felt like a Bollywood movie, with the hustle and bustle of people, trains left, right, and centre, and then me trying to woo the love of my life.”

Nirmal Chohan and Vidya Patel with family at Euston Station
Family members were there to celebrate with the couple (Avanti West Coast/PA)

As Mr Chohan proposed, one of the station boards above him displayed the words: “Vidya Patel, will you marry me?”

And after Ms Patel, 26, said yes, the board displayed a message of congratulations to the couple.

Family members of both Mr Chohan and Ms Patel were also present to witness the occasion, unbeknownst to the bride-to-be.

Mr Chohan said: “It has been a dream planning this surprise.

“For the proposal to happen under such circumstances, with both families present, is truly special.

Nirmal Chohan and Vidya Patel hugging
Nirmal Chohan compared the hustle and bustle of Euston to a Bollywood movie (Avanti West Coast)

“None of this would have been possible without their help, and that of Avanti West Coast and Network Rail, so I’ll always be grateful for this.”

Kathrin Pranga-Wells, Avanti West Coast lead station manager at London Euston, said: “When we heard Nirmal’s plans to propose at Euston, we were keen to make it a memorable occasion.

“It has been exciting to play our part in this special surprise and give a nod to the railway that has connected the couple for years – we loved seeing the joy and excitement on everyone’s faces!

“We wish Nirmal and Vidya a happy engagement and all the best for their life together.”

