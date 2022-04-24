Lifeboat crews rescue 16 people and three animals after boats run aground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lifeboat crews rescue 16 people and three animals after boats run aground

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 6:29 pm
(Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI)
(Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI)

Lifeboat crews have rescued 16 people, two dogs, and a rabbit after the group was stranded on boats in Norfolk.

Two lifeboats and a Coastguard helicopter were scrambled to Breydon Water at around 4.50am on Sunday after two cruisers ran aground on the River Yare at low tide.

Ten people had to be winched by the helicopter, while the rest of the group were rescued by boat.

16 people, two dogs, and a rabbit were rescued at Breydon Water (Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI/PA)

Among those saved was a pregnant woman and also a six-month-old baby.

Marine engineers had initially tried to rescue the occupants, but were unable to on their own.

Lifeboats from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI then rushed to the trapped vessels.

Two lifeboats and a helicopter were part of the mission (Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI/PA)

Rescuers said the timing of the operation was “critical” due to an ebbing tide and because the boats were listing, meaning leaning, putting their those on board at greater risk.

The shallow waters meant the lifeboat could not get close to one vessel and an HM Coastguard helicopter was called in to assist.

Hemsby Lifeboat, which deployed a flat-bottomed boat used to navigate the Norfolk Broads and could handle the shallow water, was also called to help in the rescue and retrieved the young mother and baby off the stricken vessel before returning again for four others and the animals.

The group were stranded overnight after getting stuck on mudflats (Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI/PA)

The group was then taken to Yarmouth Yacht station.

The helicopter winched those on the second vessel two at a time before dropping them off in a nearby rugby field.

Fortunately, no-one required hospital treatment.

One vessel had a damaged engine and will be recovered at a later time.

