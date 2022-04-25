Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 10:30 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 10:33 am
Two-year-old Lola James, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, died in hospital four days after officers were called to an address in the town (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Two-year-old Lola James, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, died in hospital four days after officers were called to an address in the town (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have had their first crown court hearing.

Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.

The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.

Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, the court heard.

Officers were called out on Friday July 17 and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

At Swansea Crown Court on Monday April 25, Bevan appeared via videolink wearing a grey prison-issue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name.

Lola James death
Undated family photograph of two-year-old Lola James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Eastwood Park, the women’s prison in Gloucestershire.

James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday April 22 after being re-arrested and charged the day before.

They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.

Bevan has previously indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charge against him.

Judge Thomas QF said he would be asking a high-court judge to preside over the trial.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for June 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]