Donald Trump calls for Queen to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles

Former US president Donald Trump has called for the Queen to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Mr Trump told the presenter’s new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored that Harry was “whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen”.

He predicted Harry and Meghan’s relationship would end badly, branded the duke an “embarrassment” and said it was “terrible” that he missed the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service.

Donald Trump is the first guest on Piers Morgan’s new show (TalkTV/ Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Harry was absent when the royal family gathered in remembrance of Philip in March, but travelled with Meghan to see his grandmother the Queen for the first time in two years this month on his way to the Invictus Games in The Hague.

In a later interview with NBC’s Today show, Harry appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the Queen saying he wanted to make sure she was “protected” and had “the right people around her”.

Mr Trump, who first met the Queen for tea at Windsor in 2018, said of Harry and Meghan’s Megxit saga: “The only thing I disagree with the Queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she should have said, if that’s your choice, fine. But you no longer have titles, you know.”

The Queen stands with then-US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania at Windsor in 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The American billionaire added: “I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around.

“Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, OK.”

He suggested: “I predicted almost everything. It’ll end and it’ll end bad.”

The Queen gifted her grandson the dukedom of Sussex on the morning of his wedding.

Peerages can only be removed by an act of Parliament, although there are also limited circumstances in which hereditary peerages can be renounced by the holder.

Sixth in line Harry and former Suits actress Meghan could be asked by the monarch to stop using their Sussex titles, although they would still technically retain them.

The royal family at the Sussexes’ final official public royal engagement in 2020 (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA)

Harry, a prince from birth, would become Prince Henry (Harry) of Wales, while Meghan would be Princess Henry (Harry) of Wales, as she is not a princess in her own right.

After they quit the working monarchy, Harry and Meghan agreed to stop using their HRH styles.

– Piers Morgan Uncensored is on TalkTV at 8pm Monday to Friday (Sky 526, Virgin Media 627, Freeview 237, and Freesat 217).