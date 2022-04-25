Some male spiders catapult to flee their mates to avoid being eaten – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Some male spiders catapult to flee their mates to avoid being eaten – study

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 4:01 pm
Some male spiders catapult to flee their mates to avoid being eaten – study
Some male spiders will catapult themselves into the air faster than cameras can detect in a bid to flee their mate before she eats them, researchers have found.

After males of the orb-weaving spider Philoponella prominens mate with a female, they quickly launch themselves away using a mechanism that has not been described before.

The eight-legged creatures use a joint in their first pair of legs to immediately push off the female in a split-second action, flinging themselves away from their partners at speeds clocked at up to 88 centimetres per second (cm/s).

The study suggests the female spiders may even judge the male’s suitability as a mate based on its ability to pull off this move.

Researcher Shichang Zhang of Hubei University in Wuhan, China, said: “We found that mating was always ended by a catapulting, which is so fast that common cameras could not record the details clearly.”

Researchers say the reason for this manoeuvre is simple, to avoid being eaten by the female in an act of sexual cannibalism.

In the study the few males that were not seen catapulting were promptly captured, killed, and consumed by their female partners.

When the researchers prevented males from catapulting, they also met the same fate.

With high-resolution video cameras, the researchers calculated an average peak speed of about 65 cm/s.

Speeds ranged from about 30 cm/s to almost 90 cm/s.

They also accelerated at an average of about 200 m/s2.

Dr Zhang said: “We observed that males that could not perform the catapulting were cannibalised by the female.

“It suggests that this behaviour evolved to fight against female’s sexual cannibalism under strong predation pressure of females.

“Females may use this behaviour to judge the quality of a male during mating.

“If a male could not perform catapulting, then kill it, and if a male could perform it multiple times, then accept its sperm.”

The findings are published in the journal Current Biology.

