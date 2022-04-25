Stansted passengers face queues of nearly two hours at passport control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Stansted passengers face queues of nearly two hours at passport control

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 4:49 pm
Passengers arriving at Stansted Airport faced queues of nearly two hours after a problem with e-gates at passport control (Mark Smith/PA)
Passengers arriving at Stansted Airport faced queues of nearly two hours after a problem with e-gates at passport control.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

That is the busiest period of the week at the Essex airport due to the number of arriving passengers.

Frustrated travellers posted images of long queues on social media.

Mark Smith, a 50-year-old IT support engineer from Fairfield, Bedfordshire, arrived on a delayed flight from Naples with his wife at 12.45am.

He told the PA news agency: “We were hoping we could clear passport control and collect our baggage in quick time.

“However, on our arrival at Stansted, we were met with a queue of thousands of other travellers all funnelling into the passport check-in area.

“The length of time of time it took to clear passport control was one hour and 45 minutes, and only a quarter of the gates were working.

“The only official people we could see in attendance were two members of staff and one person at the actual passport office.

“It was an absolute shambles, as the length of time we spent there was almost as long as the flights themselves.”

Border Force, which is responsible for border checks, was approached for a comment.

Airline passengers have faced long queues at several other UK airports in recent weeks, including Birmingham, Heathrow and Manchester.

