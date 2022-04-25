Sophie plays steel drums as Wessexes receive friendly welcome in Antigua

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sophie plays steel drums as Wessexes receive friendly welcome in Antigua

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 5:27 pm
The Countess of Wessex playing steel drums in the garden of Government House, St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, as she continues her visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Monday April 25, 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Countess of Wessex played the steel drums with secondary school pupils as she and Edward received a friendly welcome to the island of Antigua and Barbuda.

The country’s Prime Minister told the couple there would be no placards of protest on their visit, and hoped they would enjoy the hospitality of the island during their stay.

Sophie was invited to join in with a rendition of Canon in D by Johann Pachelbel during the pair’s engagement at Government House on Monday and received a small cheer at the end of her performance.

The Countess of Wessex plays the steel drums in the garden of Government House (Joe Giddens/PA)

The earl and countess then spoke to a number of local craftspeople, creatives and community groups – with the countess spending time speaking to women about their work towards female empowerment.

Edward and Sophie had a full day of engagements planned for Monday’s visit, including a trip to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium where they were meeting former West Indies cricketers.

On their arrival at VC Bird International Airport, the countess was given a bouquet of flowers by 10-year-old Tsuniyah Freeland and the pair were greeted by a guard of honour from the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force.

The Earl of Wessex inspects a guard of honour after arriving at VC Bird International Airport (Joe Giddens/PA)

The couple are scheduled to visit the National Sailing Academy later on Monday, where they will meet children who have benefitted from a programme which offers people with disabilities the opportunity to get involved with water activities.

To complete their tour of the island the earl and countess will visit Clarence House where they will plant a tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They will also attend a reception in celebration of Antigua and Barbuda’s culture and traditions, and will learn about local delicacies and produce.

