EE partners with AR firm Nreal to launch smart glasses in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

EE partners with AR firm Nreal to launch smart glasses in the UK

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 12:03 am
Nreal Air augmented reality glasses, which are to be launched in the UK by mobile operator EE (Nreal)
Nreal Air augmented reality glasses, which are to be launched in the UK by mobile operator EE (Nreal)

Mobile operator EE has announced plans to bring augmented reality (AR) glasses to the UK that will enable wearers to stream movies over 5G, on the go, on a personal virtual screen.

The network has partnered with Chinese AR firm Nreal to exclusively launch its Nreal Air glasses in the UK, which can be connected to a smartphone to stream video content and gaming.

Augmented reality is when virtual objects or content are overlaid on to the real world. This is becoming an increasingly popular technology through gadgets such as smart glasses, but also through smartphone cameras and games such as Pokemon Go.

The Government has predicted a 78% increase in spending on augmented and virtual reality between 2019 and 2024, while EE said it had found more than a third of people (35%) were interested in a way of making big-screen experiences more mobile.

The Nreal Air use an OLED display built into the glasses which can be used to cast video that appears on an “Imax-sized” 201-inch virtual screen in front of the wearer.

The glasses can also be used to mirror a connected smartphone screen or explore augmented reality apps.

The Air will go on sale through EE later in the spring, the network confirmed, with full pricing and availability still to be announced.

Nreal Air augmented reality glasses
The smart glasses can be used to stream video or gaming from a connected smartphone (Nreal)

“We’re working with the best content providers and the most innovative technology companies in the world to create entirely new experiences for our customers,” EE’s director of devices and partnerships, Alistair Wilson, said.

“Nreal are at the forefront of AR, and we’re delighted to be the exclusive UK partner for the launch of their new Nreal Air AR glasses.

“When combined with the power of 5G, it really does open up new possibilities for seamless streaming and access to new types of content on the move – these are really exciting times for mobile.”

Nreal co-founder Peng Jin said the company was “delighted” to come to the UK with EE.

“At Nreal, we’re passionate about bringing AR into consumers’ everyday lives, which will start a revolutionary transformation just as the internet once did,” he said.

“AR will transcend the current mobile experience, especially when it comes to watching videos, exercising, and playing PC and cloud video games.

“As we continue to enrich the AR ecosystem with each update and upgrade, consumers will enjoy more mind-blowing digital innovations and experiences blended into everyday life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal