Large plume of smoke as fire crews tackle blaze at sausage factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Large plume of smoke as fire crews tackle blaze at sausage factory

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 10:15 am Updated: April 26, 2022, 12:01 pm
Firefighters were called to a fire in an industrial building on River Way, Harlow. (Dorottya Spányik/PA)
Firefighters were called to a fire in an industrial building on River Way, Harlow. (Dorottya Spányik/PA)

A large plume of smoke has been seen over a town in Essex as fire crews tackle a blaze at a sausage factory.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just after 5am on Tuesday after reports that a fire had broken out on an industrial site on the River Way, Harlow.

Firefighters were called to a fire in an industrial building on River Way, Harlow
Firefighters were called to a fire in an industrial building on River Way, Harlow. (Dorottya Spányik/PA)

By 7.17am, there were 10 fire engines, with crews from Essex, Hertfordshire and London in attendance.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area.

Dorottya Spanyik said her husband had been working on a nightshift at Riverway Food in the industrial unit when fire alarms sounded.

“The fire was massive… you could see and feel the smoke all around Harlow,” Ms Spanyik told the PA news agency.

“My husband works there, he was there when the fire started before 6am.

“I’m not sure who alerted the fire brigade, because the whole night shift was still there when the fire alarms went off.”

Ms Spanyik said her husband has not been told when he will be able to return to work and is safe but “stressed”.

“They have no idea (when he will return), the fire was really big and even when he left the firefighters were still working to stop the fire,” she added.

“He is home now and luckily no personal injury, but he is very stressed.”

Essex Fire and Rescue Service has warned there could be travel disruption as the road is partially blocked to traffic.

Essex County Fire and Rescue service tweeted: “The fire in #Harlow is under control and, thanks to the hard work of crews, has been contained to one building.

“People nearby are still asked to keep their windows shut and avoid the area. @EssexPoliceUK are helping with road closures nearby.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]