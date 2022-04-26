Mary Lou McDonald in legal action against RTE By Press Association April 26, 2022, 11:55 am Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has launched legal proceedings against RTE (Liam McBurney/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The leader of Sinn Fein has initiated legal action against the Irish national broadcaster RTE. Mary Lou McDonald has begun legal proceedings against RTE in the High Court. It is not yet confirmed what the legal proceedings specifically relate to. A spokesperson for Sinn Fein said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment.” Ms McDonald is being represented by McCartan and Burke solicitors. PA news agency has contacted RTE for comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Sinn Fein ‘striking balance between unity push and bread-and-butter issues’ After Covid fears legendary Scottish singer Horse McDonald is relishing a return to Aberdeen Cricket Australia appoints Andrew McDonald as new head coach Happy meal: McDonald’s steps in when weather is unkind for charity barbecue