Insulate Britain protesters glue themselves to furniture during court hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Insulate Britain protesters glue themselves to furniture during court hearing

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 12:55 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 6:47 pm
Insulate Britain campaigner Dr Diana Warner (Yui Mok/PA)
Insulate Britain campaigner Dr Diana Warner (Yui Mok/PA)

Insulate Britain protesters glued themselves to furniture inside a court hearing in London.

Diana Warner, 63, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with causing a public nuisance at the Poyle Interchange at junction 14 of the M25 near Heathrow Airport on September 27.

However, before the hearing could begin she glued her hand to the window of the dock.

“I have glued my hand,” she told the court.

Liam Norton, 37, who had entered the court to support her, then walked up to the witness box while filming with his phone.

Insulate Britain campaigner Ana Heyatawin (Yui Mok/PA)
Insulate Britain campaigner Ana Heyatawin (Yui Mok/PA)

He was rushed and tackled by court staff as he approached the box.

Warner then pulled her mobile phone out in the dock and began to film herself.

Ana Heyatawin, 59, also pulled her phone out and began to film the proceedings.

She then glued her hand to a bench inside the court.

Police officers then arrived, clearing the press from the court.

The Metropolitan Police later said three people had been arrested.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 37-year-old man was arrested for attempted criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker, a 63-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman were arrested for criminal damage after they glued themselves to furniture in the court room.

“A police de-bonding team unstuck the three people.

“All three have been taken into custody at an east-London police station.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]